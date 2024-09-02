ADVERTISEMENT

Kylian Mbappe scores twice to give Real Madrid nervy win against Real Betis

Published - September 02, 2024 11:07 pm IST - MADRID

Real Madrid fought hard to win 2-0 over Real Betis in LaLiga match

Reuters

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid applauds the fans after his team’s victory in the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's second-half brace gave Real Madrid a hard-fought 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday (September 1, 2024), earning the LaLiga champions their second win of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Real controlled possession but struggled against a well organised Betis defence until they finally managed to break the deadlock in the 67th minute with Mbappe striking a close-range effort from a brilliant back-heel pass by midfielder Federico Valverde.

The France captain secured the points in the 75th minute from the penalty spot after Vinicius Jr. was fouled inside the box by goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Real moved to second in the standings with eight points, four behind leaders Barcelona.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US