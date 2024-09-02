Kylian Mbappe scores twice to give Real Madrid nervy win against Real Betis

Kylian Mbappe's second-half brace gave Real Madrid a hard-fought 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday (September 1, 2024), earning the LaLiga champions their second win of the season.

Real controlled possession but struggled against a well organised Betis defence until they finally managed to break the deadlock in the 67th minute with Mbappe striking a close-range effort from a brilliant back-heel pass by midfielder Federico Valverde.

The France captain secured the points in the 75th minute from the penalty spot after Vinicius Jr. was fouled inside the box by goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Real moved to second in the standings with eight points, four behind leaders Barcelona.

