Kylian Mbappe scores twice to give Real Madrid nervy win against Real Betis

Real Madrid fought hard to win 2-0 over Real Betis in LaLiga match

Published - September 02, 2024 11:07 pm IST - MADRID

Reuters
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid applauds the fans after his team’s victory in the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid applauds the fans after his team’s victory in the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis Balompie at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 01, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe's second-half brace gave Real Madrid a hard-fought 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday (September 1, 2024), earning the LaLiga champions their second win of the season.

Real controlled possession but struggled against a well organised Betis defence until they finally managed to break the deadlock in the 67th minute with Mbappe striking a close-range effort from a brilliant back-heel pass by midfielder Federico Valverde.

The France captain secured the points in the 75th minute from the penalty spot after Vinicius Jr. was fouled inside the box by goalkeeper Rui Silva.

Real moved to second in the standings with eight points, four behind leaders Barcelona.

