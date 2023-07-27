ADVERTISEMENT

Kylian Mbappé reportedly rejects chance to meet with Saudi team Al-Hilal

July 27, 2023 04:20 am | Updated 04:20 am IST - PARIS

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal which has made a world record bid for the France striker

AP

French soccer player Kylian Mbappe gestures during a training session with the French national team at the national soccer team training center in Clairefontaine, west of Paris, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025. | Photo Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly refused to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal, which has made a world record bid for the France striker.

French sports daily L'Equipe reported Wednesday that the Paris Saint-Germain player wouldn't meet with Al-Hilal officials, who were in the French capital to sign Brazilian forward Malcom.

Al-Hilal made a record 300 million euro ($332 million) bid for Mbappé on Monday.

PSG wants to cash in on the World Cup star now rather than let him walk for free a year from now when his contract expires.

Al-Hilal made missed out on Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami after two years at PSG.

The 24-year-old Mbappé is in a standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension. Instead, he plans to leave as a free agent in 2025 when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal completed the signing of Malcom on a four-year deal. The 26-year-old winger had played the past four seasons for Zenit St. Petersburg.

