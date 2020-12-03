Indian Super League 2020 | Krishna’s injury-time strike breaks Odisha FC hearts

The first session came alive only after the half-hour mark as the teams focused on getting their midfields organised

Roy Krishna found the target in the final minute of injury time to help ATK Mohun Bagan beat Odisha FC by a solitary goal in its ISL match at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday. ATKMB’s third win in as many matches catapulted it to the top with nine points.

The first session came alive only after the half-hour mark as the teams focused on getting their midfields organised. Mohun Bagan enjoyed greater possession and came up with more passes, but Odisha created more chances and was unfortunate to not go ahead.

Both opportunities came off set pieces, but a goal remained elusive as Odisha’s Australian defender Jacob made a mess of his headers. Off the first attempt, in the 33rd minute, Marcelinho’s corner was sent wide by Jacob. A couple of minutes later, Jacob missed another simple header, handing Odisha a lifeline.

Krishna had a chance to put ATKMB ahead in the final minute of the opening half, but his header sailed over.

ATK MB showed more aggression after the break, but the incisiveness in attack that had powered it to two wins in its previous two outings was clearly missing. Odisha, too, organised its defence well to ward off the Krishna threat.

The Kolkata outfit earned a couple of chances midway through the second session but both Jayesh Rane and Australian substitute Brad Inman ended up finding the Odisha goalkeeper Kamajit Singh.

Match looked headed for a goalless affair before Krishna got his header home off a Tiri free-kick that was helped along by Sandesh Jhingan in the injury time.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Roy Krishna 90+4) bt Odisha FC 0.