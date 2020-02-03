Football

Kolhapur registers maiden win

FC Kolhapur City recorded a 2-0 win over Baroda Football Academy in the Hero Indian Women’s League football tournament at the Bangalore Football Stadium here on Monday. This was FC Kolhapur City’s first win of the tournament.

In another outing, prolific striker Soumya Guguloth’s brace propelled Kenkre FC to a 3-1 victory over Sreebhumi FC.

The results:

Kenkre FC 3 (Soumya Guguloth 5, 18, Asha Kumari 47) bt Sreebhumi FC 1 (Aarti 33); FC Kolhapur City 2 (Lhingnelam Kipgen 24, Subhadra Sahu 70) bt Baroda Football Academy 0.

