Klopp unable to attend mother’s funeral

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp will not be able to attend his mother’s funeral in Germany’s Black Forest region due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, he said on Wednesday.

His mother Elisabeth had passed away last month.

“She meant everything to me, a mother in the real sense of the word,” Klopp is quoted as saying in the local Schwarzwaelder Bote newspaper. “She is now in a better place.

“Not being at the funeral is due to the terrible times. Once conditions allow it, we will hold a wonderful memorial service,” he said.