Kickstart not to compete in Second Division League

Kickstart FC will not be competing in the upcoming Hero Second Division League 2019-20.
The city club had been nominated, alongside FC Bengaluru United, by the KSFA to take part in the competition. The nominations were subsequently approved by the AIFF League Committee, with the Second Division club licensing process scheduled to follow.
However, it is understood that Kickstart regarded the various club licensing criteria as being very challenging and thus decided against taking part in the process.
Confirming the development, Kickstart CEO Shekar Rajan stated that the club’s current priority was to invest in infrastructure.
“We are pushing a lot of money into our own facility. We have our own training grounds and we are now setting up a residential academy. Next year, we’ll be in a better position to meet the club licensing criteria and take part in the Second Division League,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.