Kickstart not to compete in Second Division League

Kickstart FC will not be competing in the upcoming Hero Second Division League 2019-20.

The city club had been nominated, alongside FC Bengaluru United, by the KSFA to take part in the competition. The nominations were subsequently approved by the AIFF League Committee, with the Second Division club licensing process scheduled to follow.

However, it is understood that Kickstart regarded the various club licensing criteria as being very challenging and thus decided against taking part in the process.

Confirming the development, Kickstart CEO Shekar Rajan stated that the club’s current priority was to invest in infrastructure.

“We are pushing a lot of money into our own facility. We have our own training grounds and we are now setting up a residential academy. Next year, we’ll be in a better position to meet the club licensing criteria and take part in the Second Division League,” he said.