KFA drops Viknesh from Santosh Trophy team, brings in Asif

February 05, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI:

Stan Rayan

The Kerala Football Association dropped M. Viknesh from its team for the Santosh Trophy’s final phase which begins in Bhubaneswar on February 10.

The KFA had included Viknesh in the team announced on Saturday but with news coming in that the forward had failed a dope test taken during the National Games in Gujarat in October last year, the association had to change its stand.

Viknesh had tested positive for terbutaline, a specified substance which does not call for an automatic suspension but his inclusion could have posed problems for the team later.

“Even though he (Viknesh) is not suspended from participating in the National championship, we can’t keep him with the team,” said P. Anilkumar, the KFA secretary, on Sunday.

“So we have decided to drop him from the Kerala team. Ernakulam’s O.M. Asif, the reserve player, will replace him.”

Kerala opens its Group ‘A’ campaign against Goa on February 10.

