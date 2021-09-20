Kerala to host final round of Santosh Trophy

Thiruvananthapuram

20 September 2021 21:38 IST

Kerala will host the final round of this season's Santosh Trophy in Manjeri.

This was announced by Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman here on Monday after signing a MOU with All-India Football Federation (AIFF). The MOU was signed by State Government and AIFF to promote and develop the game in the State.

The minister said that the State was in process of opening up different sectors and by hosting Santosh Trophy it will provide opportunity to revive the interest in sports especially football.

The Sports Minister said that the mushrooming football turfs and private academies in the State were clear indications that the game was in a healthy state in Kerala. The minister said that the priority of the State government was to tap the talent by organising tournaments and leagues with the help of the AIFF.

The minister said the State Government with AIFF's help will promote women's and beach football in the State.

The State will also play host to national camps of various Indian teams and will also be venue of future international football tournaments.

The minister said as a beginning the year long national camp for Indian under-17 teams will be held in Kerala.

The State Government along with AIFF will develop grassroot football in the State. The AIFF will conduct AFC license courses apart from refresher courses which will be beneficial to coaches from the State.