Kerala forward Viknesh doubtful for Santosh Trophy

February 04, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI:

Defending champion Kerala suffered a huge setback ahead of the 76th Santosh Trophy’s final phase in Bhubaneswar with news coming in that the team’s forward M. Viknesh had tested positive for a specified substance at the National Games in Gujarat in October.

Viknesh, who tested positive for terbutaline, figures in the Kerala team for the National championship’s final phase, which begins on February 10, announced on Saturday.

A specified substance does not call for an automatic suspension but it could be a big risk for the team if it includes him. Clearly, it is a very difficult situation for the Kerala Football Association and a very tricky and disappointing situation for the player too.

“I asked him, he says he had a cough and had cough syrup. And he has the doctor’s advice also. But we have not received the official letter yet and if we get a confirmation, we will replace him,” P. Anilkumar, the KFA secretary, told The Hindu on Saturday.

“He is a good player and had scored many goals (in the Santosh Trophy’s preliminary phase held recently). As of now he is in the team which has already been announced. The team will be leaving for Bhubaneswar on February 6.”

Twelve teams, divided into two groups, will play in the final phase. The semifinals, third-place play-off and the final will be played in Saudi Arabia.

Kerala is in Group ‘A’ that also has Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, host Odisha and Punjab.

The Kerala team: Goalkeepers: V. Midhun (Knr), P.A. Ajmal (Mlp), T.V. Alkesh Raj (Tsr). Defenders: M. Manoj, R. Shinu (both Tvm), K. Ameen (Mlp), Belgin Bolster (Tvm), U. Mohammed Salim (Mlp), Sachu Siby (Idk), Akhil J. Chandran, G. Sanju (both Ekm). Midfielders: Hrishidhath (Tsr), M. Rashid (Mlp), Gifty C. Gracious (Wyd), Nijo Gilbert (Tvm), Riswan Ali (Ksd), Vishak Mohanan (Ekm), K. Abdu Raheem (Mlp), V. Arjun (Wyd). Forwards: M. Viknesh (Tvm), B. Naresh (Ekm), J. John Paul (Tvm).

The groupings: Group ‘A’: Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Punjab. Group B: Bengal, Meghalaya, Delhi, Services, Railways, Manipur.