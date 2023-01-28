Kerala Blasters will seek to end its losing streak

January 28, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Kochi:

Kerala Blasters will be looking to end a two-game losing streak when it plays NorthEast United (NEU FC) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

The home side, which lost to Mumbai City FC and FC Goa in away encounters, would strive to get it across against the bottom-placed NEU FC and move a step closer to sealing the playoff spot.

“Every game is crucial for us as there is a huge fight for points. There are teams that want to play their best game against us. Now we have entered into a period that is not good for us and it is up to us to respond bravely with the correct approach and fight for points.

“NorthEast is a good opponent and we have to take the game seriously and get back to the winning ways. We need a couple of victories to secure a playoff place for the second straight season which is good for the club,’‘ said Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

The coach also said that the club is looking at the January transfer window to sign a player to replace the injured Sandeep Singh who has been ruled out for rest of the season.

NorthEast coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said his team was motivated enough to beat the Kochi side at home.

“The mood is always positive for a new game because we have had enough time to rest and prepare for the game. We know the way they play. We will change a few things for sure. They (Kerala Blasters) are always competent and it is hard to play them in Kochi. But we have prepared well,’‘ he said.

NorthEast will miss its captain Wilmar Jordan but Annese refused to use it as an excuse and stand-in captain Arindam Bhattacharya believed that a win would be a huge morale booster for his side that has only four points from 15 matches.