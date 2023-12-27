GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISL-10 | Diamantakos scores as Kerala Blasters downs Mohun Bagan

The Greek striker’s contribution ensures that Blasters cruised to its third consecutive win to tally 26 points from 12 matches

December 27, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - KOLKATA

Amitabha Das Sharma
Purple patch: Diamantakos’ strike put him on top of the scoring chart with seven goals in the season.

| Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Dimitrios Diamantakos scored the only goal of the match to help Kerala Blasters beat host Mohun Bagan SG by a solitary goal in an ISL-10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Greek striker’s contribution ensured that Blasters cruised to its third consecutive win to tally 26 points from 12 matches and surpassed FC Goa to the top of the standings. However, the Tuskers have played three matches more than the Gaurs.

It was a devastating result for Mohun Bagan, which fell to its third consecutive loss to remain at 19 points from 10 matches. The Blasters took control of the action making some good raids in the Mohun Bagan box. Diamantakos, who is enjoying a nice form, dribbled past three Bagan players before making a spectacular finish and practically sealing the fate of the match in the ninth minute.

This was the seventh goal for Diamantakos, who reached the top of the scoring charts with the effort.

Missing a number of its regulars owing to injury and suspension, Mohun Bagan continued to falter and found the going hard against a well organized opposition that did the job of defending well after finding an early lead.

The result: Mohun Bagan SG 0 lost to Kerala Blasters 1 (Diamantakos 9).

