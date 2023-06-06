ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Blasters to temporarily stop its women’s team’s activities

June 06, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

FOOTBALL | Move to cut costs after huge fine imposed by the AIFF for the club’s ISL walkout in March

Stan Rayan

Kerala Blasters women’s team in action in the Kerala Women’s League football late last year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala Blasters women’s team has borne the brunt of its men’s squad’s controversial actions in the Indian Super League this year.

Days after the All India Football Federation rejected the Blasters’ appeal against the Rs. 4 crore fine for its walkout in an ISL playoff match against Bengaluru FC in March, the club’s management announced on Tuesday that it was temporarily stopping its women’s team’s activities following the huge financial blow.

Kerala Blasters women’s team in action in the Kerala Women’s League football late last year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our women’s team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation. While we respect the authority and decisions of the federation, we cannot deny our disappointment at the impact it is likely to have across various functions of our club,” the Blasters said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blasters women’s team was launched in August 2022 and it finished third in the Kerala Women’s League.

Kerala Blasters women’s team in action in the Kerala Women’s League football late last year. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“After a very encouraging first season, this year the club had plans for increased investments for our women’s team. These included a foreign pre-season tour accompanying our men’s team, player exchanges, exposure tours and so much more.

“However, the financial sanctions have presented us with an unfortunate challenge. As a club, we must prioritise the more immediate objectives and long-term financial stability,” explained the club.

“We deeply regret that we cannot continue our women’s team activities until such time that there is complete clarity on the matter. The decision to pause their activities was made after careful evaluation of the current circumstances. The club is still awaiting further sanctions from the league body as well that are only likely to augment the financial impact on the club.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US