Kerala Blasters temporarily shuts down women's team after men's side fined by AIFF

June 06, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The AIFF had rejected Kerala Blasters’ appeal against the ₹4 crore fine, as well coach Ivan Vukomanovic’s appeal against the fine of ₹5 lakh and a 10-game ban imposed on him

PTI

File picture of the Kerala Blasters Women’s team which has been temporarily shut down by the ISL club | Photo Credit: Twitter/@KeralaBlasters

In a setback for women's football in the country, Kerala Blasters on Tuesday temporarily shut down their women's team owing to "financial crunches" arising out of sanctions imposed on the club after the men's side walked out of an Indian Super League playoff fixture last season.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) had imposed a fine of ₹4 crore on the Blasters after the men's team walked out of the match against Bengaluru FC on March 3, protesting against a contentious Sunil Chhetri goal from a free kick.

"It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our women's team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation," Kerala Blasters said in a statement.

Appeal rejected

A couple of days back, the AIFF rejected the club's appeal against the fine. The federation also rejected Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic's appeal against the fine of ₹5 lakh and a 10-game ban imposed on him.

"After a very encouraging first season that saw our women's team achieve tremendous results, this year the club had plans for increased investments for our women's team," the statement read.

Women footballers react

Indian women's team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan and captain Ashalata Devi questioned the decision to punish the women footballers for their male counterparts' actions.

"So the men's team gets a fine for what they did and the money comes from the women's team budget by shutting it down? Great, that’s how women’s football will develop in india. Horrible!" Chauhan tweeted to which Ashalata replied "Horrible".

The club said it had planned a foreign pre-season tour in which the women's side would have accompanied the men's team but at this time it "must prioritize the more immediate objectives and long-term financial stability."

"These investments included a first-of-a-kind foreign pre-season tour accompanying our men's team, player exchanges, exposure tours, and so much more. However, the financial sanctions have presented us with an unfortunate challenge."

The club said it's still awaiting further sanctions from the league body as well that are only likely to augment the financial impact on the club.

"...we cannot continue our women’s team activities until such time that there is complete clarity on the matter. The decision to pause their activities was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the current circumstances." The Blasters asserted that the suspension of operations was only temporary and they will reinstate the team once they tide over the financial crunch.

"It is important to highlight that this pause is temporary. We will reinstate our women’s team upon closure of this matter in its entirety."

