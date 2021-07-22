Kerala Blasters signs Uruguay’s Luna

Adrian Luna.

Kochi

22 July 2021 22:20 IST

Kerala Blasters FC has roped in Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, its first overseas signing this season, for the Indian Super League.

The attacking midfielder was with Melbourne City earlier and made 24 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

The 29-year-old Luna has made 19 appearances for his country in the FIFA under-17 (2009) and under-20 World Cups.

Advertising

Advertising

“Adrian is a player with great calibre. Apart from being a good playmaker and smart operator in tight spaces, he is a hardworking player who always cares about team performance,” said Karolis Skinkys, Blasters’ sporting director.