Football

Kerala Blasters signs Uruguay’s Luna

Adrian Luna.  

Kerala Blasters FC has roped in Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Nicolas Luna Retamar, its first overseas signing this season, for the Indian Super League.

The attacking midfielder was with Melbourne City earlier and made 24 appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

The 29-year-old Luna has made 19 appearances for his country in the FIFA under-17 (2009) and under-20 World Cups.

“Adrian is a player with great calibre. Apart from being a good playmaker and smart operator in tight spaces, he is a hardworking player who always cares about team performance,” said Karolis Skinkys, Blasters’ sporting director.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 10:20:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/kerala-blasters-signs-uruguays-luna/article35476527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY