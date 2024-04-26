GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ISL | Kerala Blasters FC parts ways with head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

While thanking the Serbian gaffer for his efforts, the club said the search for a new head coach would begin immediately

April 26, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOCHI

Stan Rayan
Vukomanovic’s contract with the club was officially supposed to end in 2025. 

Vukomanovic’s contract with the club was officially supposed to end in 2025.  | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

During his three years at Kerala Blasters, head coach Ivan Vukomanovic had been an inspirational figure and almost as popular as some of the club’s biggest stars.

But on Friday, KBFC announced that it has parted ways with Vukomanovic under whom the club had qualified for the Indian Super League playoffs for three consecutive years and had finished runner-up in his first year in Kochi.

The club’s contract with the coach was officially supposed to end in 2025.

“This has been a difficult decision for us. I have had a trusting, open and friendly relationship with Ivan from day one. While the change is difficult, we feel it is the right time to make the next step,” KBFC Director Nikhil B. Nimmagadda said on Friday.

“I am very grateful to Ivan for what he has done for KBFC, the stability he brought and the wonderful foundation he has set for the club’s future. He is and will always remain a dear friend and an integral member of our Blasters family. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

After guiding KBFC to the runner-up spot in the 2021-2022 season when it lost to Hyderabad FC in the tie-breaker final, Vukomanovic and his team staged a walkout in protest in a playoff match against Bengaluru FC the next season. The Blasters and the coach were fined heavily for that controversial incident.

While thanking the Serbian gaffer for his efforts, the club said the search for a new head coach would begin immediately.

