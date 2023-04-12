Kerala Blasters FC files appeal to AIFF on disciplinary action

April 12, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kochi

Kerala Blasters have filed an appeal to the All India Football Federation’s appeals committee against the ₹4 crore fine imposed on them by the national body’s disciplinary committee for walking out during the Indian Super League playoff match against Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru in early March.

Apart from the hefty fine on the club, the AIFF’s disciplinary committee had also punished the Blasters’ head coach Ivan Vukomanovic with a 10-match suspension and a fine of ₹5 lakh for instigating his team to walk off the pitch.