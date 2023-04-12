HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Blasters FC files appeal to AIFF on disciplinary action

April 12, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kochi

Sports Bureau

Kerala Blasters have filed an appeal to the All India Football Federation’s appeals committee against the ₹4 crore fine imposed on them by the national body’s disciplinary committee for walking out during the Indian Super League playoff match against Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru in early March.

Apart from the hefty fine on the club, the AIFF’s disciplinary committee had also punished the Blasters’ head coach Ivan Vukomanovic with a 10-match suspension and a fine of ₹5 lakh for instigating his team to walk off the pitch.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.