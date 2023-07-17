ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Blasters FC extends goalkeeper Sachin Suresh’s contract till 2026

July 17, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI:

Sachin, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala, has represented India in the under-17 and under-20 age groups

Sports Bureau

Sachin Suresh will be Kerala Blasters FC’s main man under the bar this season. | Photo Credit: INSTAGRAM/sachin_suresh_1

Kerala Blasters FC, which began its pre-season training here a few days ago with the arrival of its first set of players, has extended the contract of goalkeeper Sachin Suresh by three years till 2026.

“Sachin is someone who has been within our youth system for sometime now; his opportunities or ability to break through into the senior team have come on the back of his consistency, skill, and temperament,” said Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director,

The Indian Super League team, under head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, is now focusing on next month’s Durand Cup.

Foreign players Adrian Luna and Dimitrios Diamantakos joined the team after their summer break and defender Marko Leskovic is expected to join soon.

New signings Prabir Das, Jaushua Sotirio, and Naocha Singh began their official initiation into the Blasters team during the camp.

A few new faces from the Blasters Academy, including Ajsal, Jaseen, Yoheinba, and Roshan, have also joined the camp.

