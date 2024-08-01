Kerala Blasters announces team for Durand Cup

Adrian Luna, who missed a major part of the last ISL season with a knee injury, figures in the Kerala Blasters team for the Durand Cup in Kolkata.

Grouped with CISF Protectors FT, Punjab FC, and Mumbai City FC, Blasters will kick off their campaign against Mumbai City on Thursday.

Forward Jaushua Sotirio and midfielder Vibin Mohanan, who suffered minor knocks during the team’s recent pre-season training in Thailand, are in rehab while defender Prabir Das returned home due to personal reasons.

Goalkeeper Sachin Suresh, who had been undergoing rehab in Kochi, has rejoined the team in Kolkata. Defender Alexandre Coeff, the team’s new signing, is expected to join the side next week.

Blasters players will wear black armbands during their opening group fixture to express solidarity with those affected by the natural calamity in Wayanad.

The team

Goalkeepers: Sachin Suresh, Nora Fernandes, Som Kumar, Mohammed Arbaz.

Defenders: Milos Drincic, Sandeep Singh, Hormipam Ruivah, Pritam Kotal, Alexandre Coeff, Aiban Dohling, Muhammed Saheef, Naocha Singh.

Midfielders: Adrian Luna, Freddy Lallawmawma, Vibin Mohanan, Danish Farooq, Mohammed Azhar, Yoihenba Meitei, Sagolsem Bikash Singh, Saurav Mandal, Bryce Miranda, Rentlei Lalthanmawia.

Forwards: Noah Sadaoui, Kwame Peprah, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Ishan Pandita, Mohammed Aimen, M.S. Sreekuttan, Muhammed Ajsal.

