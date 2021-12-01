Kerala blanks Lakshadweep

Alson ’tricks in Puducherry's big win over Andaman and Nicobar

Kerala thrashed a 10-man Lakshadweep 5-0 in the Santosh Trophy South Zone qualification round opener played behind closed doors here on Wednesday.

The host should have easily netted five more goals for it created plenty of chances, with midfielder Arjun Jayaraj doing much of the good work, but messed them all with poor finishing.

Lakshadweep is one of the two weaklings in Group-B and nothing went right for the team today. It conceded a penalty soon after the start, was down to 10-men midway through the first half with defender K.K.N. Ubaidulla sent off for bringing down a goal-bound Muhammed Safnad and a little later conceded an own goal.

And near the hour mark, its main goalkeeper Shameer Shaik had to be replaced after suffering an injury.

Kerala, the favourite to top the group, failed to capitalise on these setbacks and there was a blank 45-minute phase between the third and fourth goals which should be a cause for worry.

Of the five, Jesin Thonikkara's goal stood out as he made a long charge through the middle and foxed the goalkeeper to find the net in the 12th minute.

The results: Kerala 5 (Nijo Gilbert penalty 4, Jessin Thonikkara 12, Mohammed Thanveer og-37, S. Rajesh 82, Arjun Jayaraj 90+2) bt Lakshadweep 0.

Puducherry 8 (John Maju 10, Alson 16, 65, 66; Sri Rajendra Prasad 45+2, 73; Raul Palin 68, Maria Vivek 87) bt Andaman & Nicobar 0.