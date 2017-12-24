ISL: Keane delivers for ATK

A spark of brilliance from Irish World Cupper Robbie Keane brightened up a drab encounter as host and defending champion ATK got the better of Delhi Dynamos 1-0 in their ISL match at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Keane, making his second start for the side, found a way to the target with a fine half-turn inside the Dynamos box. Despite being well-guarded, Keane, who was released by a header from substitute Bipin Singh, wrong-footed his markers and goalkeeper Arnab Das Sarma to slot into the far corner of the goal.

Looking to end its losing streak, Dynamos put up a good fight, matching the host in all departments of the game. However, it slipped to its fifth straight defeat as the 37-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur striker produced a stunning finish. This was the second successive win for ATK which improved its tally to eight points from six matches. Dynamos remained at the bottom with three points.

The hosts made a fairly good start and could have nudged ahead in the fifth minute when Jayesh Rane came very close to scoring. The winger, making his first start, was fed by Keane with a cross inside the box but headed wide.

Dynamos had a good opportunity in the 28th minute when its midfielder Romeo Fernandes did a fine job inside the ATK penalty box. But his attempt was deflected off an ATK defender and sailed over the crosspiece.

In the 40th minute, ATK had its best chance when Keane’s ‘dummy’ set up Zequinha inside the Dynamos box. With the Dynamos goalkeeper at his mercy, the winger shot wide.

ATK came close to scoring in the 51st minute when Rane passed to Keane, but the latter’s attempt was well saved by Arnab.

The Irishman, however, did no mistake with the opportunity that came his way in the 78th minute.

The result: ATK 1 (Robbie Keane 78) bt Delhi Dynamos 0.