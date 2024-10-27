GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Warriors shake off a fighting Malappuram, enter SLK semifinal

Published - October 27, 2024 10:11 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Stan Rayan
Starting things off: Warriors’ Gomes on his way to the first goal.

Starting things off: Warriors’ Gomes on his way to the first goal. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

What a match!

Two desperate teams cooked up a seven-goal party but in the end it was Kannur Warriors FC which edged past a fighting Malappuram FC 4-3 in a Super League Kerala fixture at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Sunday.

The victory took Kannur to 16 points, the same as league leader Calicut FC, and carried it to the semifinal, the second team to do so. After losing its last game, Kannur had Forca Kochi breathing down its neck in the points table and its intent was clear... to win at all cost.

Kannur was in a hurry, it came up with fast moves and scored two quick goals, through Spaniard Asier Gomes in the second minute and midfielder Pragyan Sundar in the eighth.

The first goal was a nice one. Rishad advanced through the right and sent a lovely cross into the box for Gomes to do the rest.

Pragyan had a lot of work to do for the second goal. As he went on a solo run, he had a rival virtually fall at his feet and then another defender attempting to pull him back as he entered the box but the midfielder kept his cool and beat goalkeeper Muhammed Sinan with an angled shot.

The Malappuram defence had looked shady all this while but the visitor fought back and levelled the score 2-2 by half-time with goals from Faslu Rahman — an angled shot from the right following throw-in — and a smart freekick from just outside the box from Aitor Aldalur.

The teams were level 3-3 in the 52nd but Kannur had the last laugh with Alister Anthony scoring the winner from the centre of the box in the 79th minute.

The result: Kannur Warriors 4 (Asier Gomes 2, Pragyan Sundar 8, Adrian Sardinero 48, Alister Anthony 79) bt Malappuram 3 (Faslu Rahman 28, Aitor Aldalur 45+4, Sergio Barboza 52).

Published - October 27, 2024 10:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.