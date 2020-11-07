Kane reaches milestone in Tottenham win

Harry Kane .

Stockholm

07 November 2020 00:02 IST

Milan stumbles against Lille; Leicester, Arsenal coast

Harry Kane netted his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as it won 3-1 at Ludogorets and AC Milan’s 24-match unbeaten run ended with a 3-0 loss to Lille in the Europa League on Thursday.

England’s Leicester City took control of Group G with its third win in three games, thrashing second-placed Braga 4-0.

Important results:

Advertising

Advertising

Group A: Roma 5 (Mkhitaryan 2, Ibanez 24, Mayoral 34, 84, Pedro 89) bt CFR Cluj 0.

Group B: Arsenal 4 (Haugen 45+1-og, Sinyan 62-og, Pepe 69, Willock 88) bt Molde 1 (Ellingsen 21).

Group C: Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2 (Acolatse 11, 25) lost to Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 4 (Bailey 5, 75, Dadya 39-og, Wirtz 88).

Group F: Real Sociedad 1 (Portu 58) bt AZ Alkmaar 0; Rijeka 1 (Muric 13) lost to Napoli 2 (Demme 43, Braut 62-og).

Group G: Leicester City 4 (Iheanacho 21, 48, Praet 67, Maddison 78) bt Braga 0.

Group H: AC Milan 0 lost to Lille 3 (Yazici 22-pen, 55, 58).

Group I: Villarreal 4 (Bacca 4, 52, Alex Baena 71, Nino 81) bt Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 .

Group J: Ludogorets 1 (Keseru 50) lost to Tottenham 3 (Kane 13, Lucas 33, Lo Celso 62).