Football

Kane reaches milestone in Tottenham win

Harry Kane .  

Harry Kane netted his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as it won 3-1 at Ludogorets and AC Milan’s 24-match unbeaten run ended with a 3-0 loss to Lille in the Europa League on Thursday.

England’s Leicester City took control of Group G with its third win in three games, thrashing second-placed Braga 4-0.

Important results:

Group A: Roma 5 (Mkhitaryan 2, Ibanez 24, Mayoral 34, 84, Pedro 89) bt CFR Cluj 0.

Group B: Arsenal 4 (Haugen 45+1-og, Sinyan 62-og, Pepe 69, Willock 88) bt Molde 1 (Ellingsen 21).

Group C: Hapoel Beer-Sheva 2 (Acolatse 11, 25) lost to Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 4 (Bailey 5, 75, Dadya 39-og, Wirtz 88).

Group F: Real Sociedad 1 (Portu 58) bt AZ Alkmaar 0; Rijeka 1 (Muric 13) lost to Napoli 2 (Demme 43, Braut 62-og).

Group G: Leicester City 4 (Iheanacho 21, 48, Praet 67, Maddison 78) bt Braga 0.

Group H: AC Milan 0 lost to Lille 3 (Yazici 22-pen, 55, 58).

Group I: Villarreal 4 (Bacca 4, 52, Alex Baena 71, Nino 81) bt Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0 .

Group J: Ludogorets 1 (Keseru 50) lost to Tottenham 3 (Kane 13, Lucas 33, Lo Celso 62).

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2020 12:04:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/football/kane-reaches-milestone-in-tottenham-win/article33043804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY