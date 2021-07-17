Football

Kane ‘our player’ says new Spurs boss Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo .  

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo issued a hands off warning to clubs interested in Harry Kane on Friday amid speculation over the England captain’s future.

Kane is reportedly keen to leave his boyhood club this summer in the search for the first silverware of his career.

Premier League champion Manchester City has been strongly linked with a move for Kane as it looks to replace all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has moved to Barcelona on a free transfer.

But former Wolves boss Nuno, who was appointed as Jose Mourinho’s successor, is expecting his prized asset to return to Tottenham for pre-season training.

“Harry is our player. That is period. No need to talk about anything else,” said the Portuguese, who was finally appointed on June 30, over two months on from Mourinho’s sacking.

“Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy and when Harry comes again we will have time to speak and have good conversations. I am looking forward to him joining the group and start working together. Harry is one of the best players in the world, that is all there is to say.”


