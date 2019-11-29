Daichi Kamada double sinks Arsenal in Europa League

Arsenal slumped to a 2-1 loss in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. The Gunners are now winless in seven games, the club’s worst run since 1992.

Kazakh champion Astana fought back to surprise a youthful Manchester United 2-1.

United captain Jesse Lingard opened the scoring, which had already reached the last 32, before Dmitri Shomko equalised for the home side.

Di’Shon Bernard then put through his own goal to hand Astana victory. over a United side whose average age was just 22.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 11 changes from Sunday’s draw with Sheffield United by handing senior debuts to teenagers Ethan Laird, Dylan Levitt and Bernard as well as naming cancer survivor Max Taylor on the bench.

Solskjaer said some of the youngsters on show put their hands up to feature against Alkmaar in the final round of group matches on December 12.

“At times we were excellent but there were spells when we let them push us back. That cost us in the end,” he said.

“These boys have learnt a lot and have given me food for thought. I’m very pleased with many of them.”

Shomko, meanwhile, told UEFA.com the result will live in his memory.

“I will be telling my grandchildren, ‘you know guys a while ago I scored against Manchester United’. It does not matter who scored, really. The most important thing is that we won,” he said.

The results: Group A: Sevilla 2 (Gil 61, Dabbu 90+2) bt Qarabag 0.

Group C: Trabzonspor 0 lost to Getafe 1 (Mata 50).

Group E: Lazio 1 (Correa 24) bt CFR Cluj 0.

Group F: Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 45+1) lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Kamada 55, 64).

Group H: Ferencvaros 2 (Siger 23, Svarka 90+1) drew with Espanyol 2 (Melendo 31, Darder 90+6).

Group I: Olexandriya 0 lost to Wolfsburg 1 (Weghorst 45+1-pen).

Group J: Wolfsberg 0 lost to Borussia Monchengladbach 1 (Stindl 60); Istanbul Basaksehir 0 lost to Roma 3 (Veretout 30-pen, Kluivert 41, Dzeko 45+1).

Group K: Braga 3 (Andre Horta 6, Paulinho 65, Fransergio 79) drew with Wolves 3 (Jimenez 14, Doherty 34, Traore 35).

Group L: Astana 2 (Shomko 55, Bernard 62-og) bt Manchester United 1 (Lingard 10).