Serie A: Juventus loses to Cagliari

Juventus crashed to a humiliating 2-0 defeat at Cagliari on Wednesday, days after sealing its ninth consecutive Serie A title.

Immobile scores

Ciro Immobile moved to within one goal of equalling a single season scoring record as Lazio beat Brescia 2-0 to stay in the race for second place.

Immobile struck his 35th league goal to close in on Gonzalo Higuain’s record of 36 goals, scored for Napoli in 2015-16.

The results: Cagliari 2 (Gagliano 8, Simeone 45+2) bt Juventus 0; Lazio 2 (Correa 17, Immobile 82) bt Brescia 0; Sassuolo 5 (Traore 26, Berardi 39, Caputo 66, 77, Raspadori 74) bt Genoa 0; Udinese 1 (Samir 36) lost to Lecce 2 (Mancosu 40-pen, Lapadula 81); Sampdoria 1 (Askildsen 87) lost to AC Milan 4 (Ibrahimovic 4, 58, Calhanoglu 52, Leao 90+2); Hellas Verona 3 (Di Carmine 7, 11, Faraoni 47) bt SPAL 0; Fiorentina 4 (Chiesa 48, 54, 89, Milenkovic 74) bt Bologna 0; Torino 2 (Berenguer 14, Singo 65) lost to AS Roma 3 (Dzeko 16, Smalling 23, Diawara 61-pen).

