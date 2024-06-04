GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Juventus agree departure terms with Allegri

Juve won their 15th Italian Cup on May 15 but Allegri burst into a rage, first being sent off in the final minutes after ranting at match officials and then dismissively waving away Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli during the post-match celebrations

Published - June 04, 2024 11:15 pm IST - Rome

AFP
Juventus’ Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri during the Italian Serie A football match between Lazio and Juventus at the Olympic stadium in Rome on March 30, 2024.

Juventus’ Italian coach Massimiliano Allegri during the Italian Serie A football match between Lazio and Juventus at the Olympic stadium in Rome on March 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Juventus said on June 3 they had reached a deal with coach Massimiliano Allegri, who they fired two weeks ago, to end his contract by mutual agreement.

The 56-year-old Italian was sacked on May 17 after he exploded with anger during the Italian Cup final win over Atalanta two days earlier.

On June 3 the club said the two sides had agreed the terms of the separation.

"Juventus Football Club and Massimiliano Allegri can confirm that they have mutually agreed to terminate his contract at the end of the current season," the Turin giants said.

"The club would like to thank Allegri for all the sporting achievements that he has spearheaded over the years and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours."

Juve won their 15th Italian Cup on May 15 but Allegri burst into a rage, first being sent off in the final minutes after ranting at match officials and then dismissively waving away Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli during the post-match celebrations.

The behaviour led to an investigation by the Italian Football Federation's disciplinary authorities.

Juve finished third in the Serie A table, 23 points below winners Inter Milan.

Allegri helped Juve to 12 trophies in two spells and had a contract until 2025.

The announcement opens the door for ex-Italy midfielder Thiago Motta to be named as the new Juve boss after guiding Bologna to fifth place and Champions League qualification.

soccer

