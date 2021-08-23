Juve stumbles, Roma wins

Atletico jumps to the top of LaLiga

Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a last-gasp winner to save Juventus after his stoppage-time header was ruled out for off-side in a dramatic 2-2 draw at Udinese, while Jose Mourinho got off to a winning start at Roma with a 3-1 victory over Fiorentina.

Ronaldo started on the bench at the Dacia Arena in Udine amid rumours he is looking for a way out of the Italian giant, but he almost snatched the three points deep into stoppage time after Juve insisted he was going nowhere this term.

Gareth Bale scored his first LaLiga goal since 2019 but it took two late goals from his replacement, Vinicius Jr., to earn Real Madrid a 3-3 draw at Levante.

That result allowed champion Atletico Madrid, which beat Elche 1-0 earlier in the evening, to take top spot.

The results: Serie A: Udinese 2 (Pereyra 51-pen, Deulofeu 83) drew with Juventus 2 (Dybala 3, Cuadrado 23); Roma 3 (Mkhitaryan 26, Veretout 64, 79) bt Fiorentina 1 (Milenkovic 60); Napoli 2 (Insigne 62-pen, Elmas 73) bt Venezia 0.

LaLiga: Atletico Madrid 1 (Correa 39) bt Elche 0; Levante 3 (Roger 46, Campana 57, Pier 79) drew with Real Madrid 3 (Bale 5, Vincius 73, 85).