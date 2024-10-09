GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jurgen Klopp joins Red Bull as global football chief in first job since leaving Liverpool

Klopp will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the Red Bull-owned clubs in Germany, United States, Brazil and Austria, the company said.

Published - October 09, 2024 01:40 pm IST - BERLIN

Reuters
File picture of football coach Jurgen Klopp at the Borussia Dortmund Testimonial match in September 2024. The former Liverpool boss takes up a position at Red Bull

File picture of football coach Jurgen Klopp at the Borussia Dortmund Testimonial match in September 2024. The former Liverpool boss takes up a position at Red Bull | Photo Credit: Reuters

German coach Jurgen Klopp has been appointed head of global football for Red Bull, owners of several clubs including RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls, the company said on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), in his first job since leaving Liverpool earlier this year.

Klopp, who ended his successful nine-year stint with Liverpool at the end of last season, will be starting on January 1, 2025.

‘That’s it for me as a coach’ says Klopp

"After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this," Klopp, who also coached Mainz 05 and Borussia Dortmund, said in a statement.

"The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not."

The 57-year-old joined Liverpool in October 2015 and won the Champions League, their first English League title since 1990, the Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Super Cup, as well as the Community Shield during his time in charge.

Klopp, who also led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, a German Cup and a Champions League final in 2013, had announced in January he would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

Juergen Klopp encourages fans to embrace future after emotional finale at Liverpool

Klopp will not be involved in the day-to-day operations of the Red Bull-owned clubs in Germany, United States, Brazil and Austria, the company said.

"He will provide strategic vision, supporting individual sporting directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy," Red Bull said.

Klopp will also support the organisation’s global scouting operation, and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

"I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more," Klopp said.

Some German media reported his Red Bull contract included an exit clause for the post of Germany national team coach.

Klopp has long been linked to that job, especially after his successful stint at Liverpool and with Germany struggling to make an impact on the international stage in the past decade.

Published - October 09, 2024 01:40 pm IST

