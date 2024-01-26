GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jurgen Klopp announces he will step down as Liverpool manager at end of season

He made the shock announcement on Friday that he will resign at the end of the season, saying he is “running out of energy.”

January 26, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - LIVERPOOL, England

AP
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp in, London, Britain on January 24, 2024.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp in, London, Britain on January 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down as Liverpool manager at the end of this season.

Klopp has led Liverpool to a Champions League title and Premier League championship in his tenure after being hired in October 2015.

He made the shock announcement Friday that he will resign at the end of the season, saying he is “running out of energy.”

“I have to. I will leave the club at the end of the season. I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it or at least try to explain it,” Klopp said.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team. I love the staff. I love everything. That I still take this decision probably shows you that I’m convinced it’s the one I have to take. It is that I’m — how can I say this? — that I’m running out of energy.”

