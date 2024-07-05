Jude Bellingham fined for offensive gesture at Euro 2024; escapes immediate ban

Jude Bellingham has avoided an immediate ban after the England midfielder appeared to make an offensive gesture in his team's win over Slovakia.

Bellingham will be available for England's game against Switzerland on Saturday for a place in the semifinals after UEFA on Friday imposed a one-game ban but said it “is not immediately enforced and is subject to a probationary period” of a year.

The Real Madrid midfielder will have to pay a fine of €30,000 ($32,500).

UEFA said the punishment was “for violating the basic rules of decent conduct” in the Slovakia game.

Bellingham seemed to make a gesture with his hand toward his crotch after scoring an overhead kick to level the score Sunday as England went on to win 2-1 in extra time.

Bellingham’s goal with about 80 seconds left in the game saved England from a humiliating exit in the first knockout round.

Bellingham previously denied suggestions he gestured toward the Slovakia bench.

“An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight,” Bellingham wrote on X.

UEFA also fined England a total of €11,000 ($11,900) for crowd disturbances and the “lighting of fireworks” at the Slovakia game.

