Juan Cuadrado becomes second Juventus player to test positive for COVID-19

Juventus confirmed on Tuesday that Juan Cuadrado has tested positive for COVID-19, the second player from the Serie A champions to test positive this week.

Brazilian defender Alex Sandro is already in isolation after testing positive on Monday, with Cuadrado confirmed as having contracted COVID-19 after the latest round of testing.

"Juventus Football Club announces that, during the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Juan Cuadrado has emerged positive with Covid-19. The player has already been placed in solitary confinement and is asymptomatic."

Juve travel to AC Milan on Wednesday, when Andrea Pirlo's side will aim to reduce the 10-point gap to the league leaders.

