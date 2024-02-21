GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jota out for months, says Klopp, as Liverpool's injury crisis deepens

The injury potentially threatens Diogo Jota’s involvement in the European Championship in Germany starting in June.

February 21, 2024 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - LIVERPOOL, England

AP
Diogo Jota of Liverpool is stretchered off after a challenge with Christian Norgaard (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at Gtech Community Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Brentford, England.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool is stretchered off after a challenge with Christian Norgaard (not pictured) during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Liverpool FC at Gtech Community Stadium on February 17, 2024 in Brentford, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be missing for months because of injury, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday.

The Portugal international hurt his right knee in the first half of Liverpool's 4-1 win at Brentford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

“We have Diogo with a knee issue ruled out — it will obviously take months,” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's home match against Luton on Wednesday.

The injury potentially threatens Jota's involvement in the European Championship in Germany starting in June.

Liverpool’s injury crisis has deepened, with nine senior players unavailable heading into a key period of the season that includes the English League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Klopp didn't give a return date for injured pair Curtis Jones or Alisson Becker and he described Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai as “longer term” problems. Striker Darwin Nunez was replaced at halftime against Brentford as a precaution.

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.