Joseph’s strike does it for Gokulam

In an I-League match that produced some exhilarating end-to-end football, Gokulam Kerala FC scored a much needed 1-0 win against the defending champion Chennai City FC. The winner was netted by Gokulam’s inspirational captain Marcus Joseph.
The Trinidadian striker will not forget that goal in a hurry. Neither will Gokulam, which not only avenged the 2-3 defeat suffered at home last month, but also ended a three-match losing streak to the Chennai men.
There was indeed little that separated the two. They both were on 14 points from 10 matches. The victory has taken Gokulam to the third spot, with 17 points, behind Mohun Bagan (26) and Punjab FC (17). Chennai has dropped a place down to sixth.
The result: Chennai City FC 0 lost to Gokulam Kerala FC 1 (Marcus Joseph 78).
