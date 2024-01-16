GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jose Mourinho sacked by AS Roma as Serie A club languishes in 9th place after Milan loss

Mourinho was in his third season at Roma and his contract was due to expire in June.

January 16, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - ROME

AP
File picture of Jose Mourinho in the AS Roma dugout. The Portuguese coach has left the club

File picture of Jose Mourinho in the AS Roma dugout. The Portuguese coach has left the club | Photo Credit: Reuters

José Mourinho is leaving Roma “with immediate effect,” the club announced Tuesday — ending an at times successful but also turbulent stay in the Italian capital for the veteran coach.

The move came two days after a 3-1 loss at AC Milan left Roma in ninth place in Serie A and at risk of missing the Champions League for a sixth straight season.

Roma was also eliminated by Lazio in an Italian Cup derby last week.

Mourinho was in his third season at Roma and his contract was due to expire in June. He led the Giallorossi to the UEFA Conference League title in his first season and Roma was a Europa League finalist last season.

But Mourinho was also given a series of bans for his protests and tirades against referees — which was clearly not appreciated by Roma’s American owners.

Mourinho was banned by UEFA from four European games for verbally abusing the Europa League final referee in a stadium garage after Roma lost to Sevilla. He was also suspended for the game at Milan on Sunday due to protests.

“AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin. “We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.”

Roma added that updates on the coaching staff “will follow imminently.”

Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi is being mentioned as a possible caretaker, while there have been reports that ownership is trying to hire Antonio Conte for next season.

The 60-year-old Mourinho, who said last month that he wanted to extend his contract at Roma, could be headed to a club in Saudi Arabia or a national team position.

