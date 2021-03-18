Joan Laporta takes office as FC Barcelona president

With Lionel Messi watching closely, newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta took office and promised to do his best to convince the star playmaker to stay.
Messi was at Laporta's inauguration at the Camp Nou Stadium on Wednesday and embraced the new president during the ceremony.
One of Laporta's biggest tasks will be to try to change Messi's mind after he pushed to leave the club last season. He had his request denied by former president Josep Bartomeu but can leave for free when his contract expires at the end of this season.
"I'll do whatever I can to keep Messi from leaving," Laporta said, adding that he was certain the star player wouldn't be considering leaving if the stands weren't empty because of the pandemic.
Another big task for Laporta will be to restructure the club's finances amid debts of more than 1 billion euros (USD 1.2 billion) caused in large part by of the coronavirus pandemic.
This will be Laporta's second spell as Barcelona president. He was also in charge from 2003-2010, when Messi began playing at the club and when it had some of its greatest success.
Laporta also embraced captain Gerard Piqué, who also attended the inauguration along with Messi and Sergi Roberto. Coach Ronald Koeman also was at the ceremony.
"We were very happy then and we will be very happy again," Piqué wrote on Twitter.
"Congratulations Joan Laporta."
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath