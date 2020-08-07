Football

Jimenez puts Wolves in last eight

The clincher: Raul Jimenez, right, celebrates his successful penalty kick.

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal from the penalty spot in the ninth minute as Wolves survived a series of scares to edge Olympiakos 1-0 for a 2-1 aggregate win in the Europa League on Thursday.

The results: Sevilla (Reguilon 22, En-Nesyri 44) bt Roma 0. First leg postponed so played as a one-off tie. Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Diaby 51) bt Rangers 0. Leverkusen won 4-1 on aggregate;

Basel 1 bt Eintracht Frankfurt 0. Basel won 4-0 on aggregate; Wolves 1 (Jimenez 9-pen) bt Olympiakos 0. Wolves won 2-1 on aggregate; FC Copenhagen 3 (Wind 4, 53-pen, Falk Jensen 62) bt Istanbul Basaksehir 0. Copenhagen won 3-1 on aggregate.

The schedule (quarterfinals):

Aug. 10: Inter v Leverkusen; Man United v Copenhagen.

Aug. 11: Wolves v Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk v Basel.

