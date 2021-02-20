JFC still in with a chance

Super-subs Boris and Grande to the fore

Goals from super-subs Boris Singh and David Grande kept Jamshedpur FC’s playoff hopes alive as it defeated Mumbai City FC 2-0 in a 2020-21 Indian Super League outing at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.

This loss further hampered MCFC’s chances of overtaking ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL League Winners’ Shield race.

This victory takes JFC to 24 points from 19 matches.

With a win in its final clash against Bengaluru FC and a few other results going its way, the club can make the final-four.

Earlier, both teams made two changes each in their line-ups. Jamshedpur manager Owen Coyle brought back star striker Nerijus Valskis and Isaac Vanmalsawma into his playing XI.

The result: Jamshedpur FC 2 (Boris Singh 72, David Grande 90+1) bt Mumbai City FC 0.

Sunday’s matches: Bengaluru vs Goa, 5 p.m.; Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, 7.30 p.m.