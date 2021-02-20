JFC still in with a chance

Goals from super-subs Boris Singh and David Grande kept Jamshedpur FC’s playoff hopes alive as it defeated Mumbai City FC 2-0 in a 2020-21 Indian Super League outing at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Saturday.
This loss further hampered MCFC’s chances of overtaking ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL League Winners’ Shield race.
This victory takes JFC to 24 points from 19 matches.
With a win in its final clash against Bengaluru FC and a few other results going its way, the club can make the final-four.
Earlier, both teams made two changes each in their line-ups. Jamshedpur manager Owen Coyle brought back star striker Nerijus Valskis and Isaac Vanmalsawma into his playing XI.
The result: Jamshedpur FC 2 (Boris Singh 72, David Grande 90+1) bt Mumbai City FC 0.
Sunday’s matches: Bengaluru vs Goa, 5 p.m.; Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin, 7.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath