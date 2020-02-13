JFC splits points with HFC

Sumeet Passi 93rd minute strike helped Jamshedpur FC pull off a draw against Hyderabad FC in the Hero ISL here on Thursday. The effort nullified the brilliance of Nestor Gordillo which fetched the host the lead in the 39th minute. Hyderabad remains at the bottom, with seven points after 17 games, while JFC has 18 points to be seventh.

