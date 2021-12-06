JFC downs ATK MB

Celebration: JFC’s Doungel after scoring the opener.

06 December 2021 22:36 IST

Doungel and Lima come to the party with a goal each

Jamshedpur FC came up with a fine show of aggression and composure to prevail over the last year’s runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in an Indian Super League fixture at Bambolim on Monday.

Jamshedpur scored once in each half through Seimenlen Doungel and Alexandre Lima while Mohun Bagan pulled one back through Pritam Kotal in the final moments.

Jamshedpur FC showed the right intent and made a positive start attacking and pressing ATK MB. The opening goal in the 37th minute resulted from one such attack when the hard working Jitendra Singh released Doungel unmarked inside the ATK MB box.

The experienced winger unleashed an angular shot that gave Amrinder Singh in the ATK MB goal no chance.

ATK Mohun Bagan put up a much improved show following the interval but the equaliser remained elusive as both its highly rated attackers – Krishna and Hugo Boumous – were kept under leash by the JFC defence.

Lima fetched JFC’s insurance goal in the 84th minute immediately after arriving as a substitute and made Kotal’s 89th minute goal a consolation for ATK MB.

The result:

Jamshedpur FC 2 (Doungel 37, Lima 84) bt ATK Mohun Bagan 1 (Kotal 89).