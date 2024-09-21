Interview | New recruit Jesus Jimenez aims to spearhead Blasters’ ISL title quest

It’s a demanding job to be Kerala Blasters’ foreign striker. The team’s latest recruit Jesus Jimenez is raring to supply the goals and assists while fully acknowledging that a one-man army is not the way forward to realise the Yellow Army’s wish for Indian Super League silverware.

The Spaniard — who has the added responsibility of replacing last year’s Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos — said his primary objective was not to outshoot his predecessor but to spearhead Blasters’ championship quest.

“Yes, I know about last season’s striker (Diamantakos). I am very happy for him. But, I’ve come here to help the team in every way possible. It will be good if I win the Golden Boot, but, of course, the most important thing is the team,” Jimenez said in an exclusive chat with The Hindu.

Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys had to search long and hard in the transfer window for the next No. 9 and there were concerns among the fans as the start of the season got closer and closer.

The forward’s arrival was announced by KBFC on August 30, just about a fortnight before the ISL opener.

However, Jimenez’s focus is not on the lost time but on acclimatising to Indian conditions and morphing his game to fit into manager Mikael Stahre’s system.

“Joining a new league in another country is always difficult as different leagues have different requirements. The humidity and the temperature here can be tough on players and I have to adapt to it as quickly as possible.

“Everything is new for everyone when playing under a new coach. It is the gaffer’s decision where I have to play and I will do the best I can in whatever position he puts me in the field,” Jimenez added.

Going with the theme that it takes a village to build something successful, Jimenez stressed the pull factor the State’s passionate fans played in his decision to join Blasters’ ranks.

“I’ve come here as I can also be a part of the big fan-base in Kerala. For me, it is always amazing to play for the fans because it is one of the reasons I became a football player. I’ve played in Europe and America. So, this adventure in India is so exciting for me.”

Jimenez experienced this fervour when he scored in injury time against Punjab FC even though the goal was not enough for a draw as PFC went on to land a killer blow just minutes later.

As Blasters are set to host Diamantakos’ East Bengal on Sunday, Jimenez said he did not want to put extra emphasis on playing better against teams that have a spicy rivalry against KBFC.

“My teammates have been explaining the rivalries in the league. But I am not going to look at which team I am facing. My aim is to help the side with assists or goals in every game,” Jimenez said.

The former Atletico Madrid youth team striker opened up about how plying his trade with household names like Lukas Podolski (Gornik Zabrze) and Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC) helped him to be the player he is today.

“I learnt a lot from Lukas and Lorenzo. It is difficult to explain in words as it is more like a feeling. A technical part would be how they scanned the field before they received the ball. I also grasped how they were helping their teammates and making the side better. Happy I got the opportunity to play with such players,” Jimenez added.

Blasters aficionados will have huge expectations on Jimenez’s experience playing around the globe as the club sets sights on bringing the elusive ISL crown to Kochi — the Queen of the Arabian Sea.

