Gabriel Jesus does it for Manchester City

A ninth-minute goal from Gabriel Jesus gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.
Important results: Premier League: Everton 0 lost to Newcastle 2 (Wilson 73, 90); Crystal Palace 1 (Eze 60) bt Wolves 0; Man City 1 (Jesus 9) bt Sheffield United 0; West Brom 2 (Bartley 47, Pereira 66) drew with Fulham 2 (Reid 10, Cavaleiro 77).
Serie A: Bologna 1 (Poli 81) lost to AC Milan 2 (Rebic 26, Kessie 55-pen).
LaLiga: Eibar 0 lost to Sevilla 2 (Ocampos 28-pen, Jordan 55), Real Madrid 1 (Asensio 13) lost to Levante 2 (Morales 32, Roger 78).
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 4 (Boateng 32, Muller 43, Lewandowski 57, Gnabry 63) bt Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 44).
Borussia Dortmund 3 (Delaney 26, Sancho 63, Uduokhai 75-og) bt Augsburg 1 (Hahn 10); Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Silva 67, 90+5, Hinteregger 84) bt Hertha Berlin 1 (Piatek 66).
Union Berlin 1 (Knoche 31) drew with Borussia M’gladbach 1 (Plea 59); Werder Bremen 1 (Mohwald 77) drew with Schalke 1 (Mascarell 38).
Friday: Serie A: Torino 1 (Belotti 88) drew with Fiorentina 1 (Ribéry 67).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath