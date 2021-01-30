Football

Gabriel Jesus does it for Manchester City

Winning moment: Gabriel Jesus’ early strike settled the issue for Manchester City.  

A ninth-minute goal from Gabriel Jesus gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Important results: Premier League: Everton 0 lost to Newcastle 2 (Wilson 73, 90); Crystal Palace 1 (Eze 60) bt Wolves 0; Man City 1 (Jesus 9) bt Sheffield United 0; West Brom 2 (Bartley 47, Pereira 66) drew with Fulham 2 (Reid 10, Cavaleiro 77).

Serie A: Bologna 1 (Poli 81) lost to AC Milan 2 (Rebic 26, Kessie 55-pen).

LaLiga: Eibar 0 lost to Sevilla 2 (Ocampos 28-pen, Jordan 55), Real Madrid 1 (Asensio 13) lost to Levante 2 (Morales 32, Roger 78).

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich 4 (Boateng 32, Muller 43, Lewandowski 57, Gnabry 63) bt Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 44).

Borussia Dortmund 3 (Delaney 26, Sancho 63, Uduokhai 75-og) bt Augsburg 1 (Hahn 10); Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Silva 67, 90+5, Hinteregger 84) bt Hertha Berlin 1 (Piatek 66).

Union Berlin 1 (Knoche 31) drew with Borussia M’gladbach 1 (Plea 59); Werder Bremen 1 (Mohwald 77) drew with Schalke 1 (Mascarell 38).

Friday: Serie A: Torino 1 (Belotti 88) drew with Fiorentina 1 (Ribéry 67).

