Football

Jesus delivers for Man City

Decisive blow: Jesus slots home City’s winner.  

An early second-half goal from Gabriel Jesus with Manchester City’s first shot on target earned the Premier League champion a 1-0 win over joint league leader Chelsea on Saturday.

In the other early kick-off match, cross-city rival Manchester United paid for a below-par display to go down 1-0 Aston Villa at home.

Goalmouth melee

At Stamford Bridge, Jesus pushed the ball home with a deflection off Jorginho after a goalmouth melee in the 53rd minute following City’s 10th corner of the game.

It was a deserved win for the visitors who pressed Chelsea from the outset and enjoyed 60% possession.

The victory also broke a three-match losing streak for City against Chelsea

Hause the hero

At Old Trafford, Kortney Hause’s 88th-minute header put Villa on course for the surprise win, but the same man’s handball gifted United an opportunity to steal a point in stoppage-time, only for Fernandes to dramatically miss the target.

In LaLiga, Atletico Madrid’s title defence was dealt a blow as it suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at lowly Alaves.

Victor Lagauardia netter the winner in the fourth minute.

The results: Premier League: Chelsea 0 lost to Manchester City 1 (Jesus 53); Manchester United 0 lost to Aston Villa 1 (Hause 88); Everton 2 (Townsend 29-pen, Doucoure 77) bt Norwich 0; Leeds 1 (Raphinha 19) lost to West Ham 2 (Firpo 67-og, Antonio 90); Leicester 2 (Vardy 37, 85) drew with Burnley 2 (Vardy 12-og, Cornet 40); Watford 1 (Sarr 72) drew with Newcastle 1 (Longstaff 23)

LaLiga: Alaves 1 (Lagauardia 4) bt Atletico Madrid 0.

Serie A: Spezia 1 (Verde 80) lost to AC Milan 2 (Maldini 48, Diaz 86).

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig 6 (Nkunku 16, 70, Poulsen 23, Mukiele 45+3, Forsberg 60-pen, Haidara 77) bt Hertha Berlin 0; Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Borre 45+6) drew with Cologne 1 (Skhiri 14); Leverkusen 1 (Wirtz 62) bt Mainz 0; Hoffenheim 3 (Kramaric 45+2, Baumgartner 74, Kaderabek 81) bt Wolfsburg 1 (Baku 25); Greuther Fuerth 1 (Itten 87) lost to Bayern Munich 3 (Mueller 10, Kimmich 31, Griesbeck 68-og).


