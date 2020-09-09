Jeje’s exclusion: MFA writes to Sports Minister

Seeks clarity on Arjuna overlook

The Mizoram Football Association (MFA) has stood up for one of its most decorated footballers, Jeje Lalpekhlua, in seeking “answers” as to why the striker was not conferred the Arjuna Award despite getting nominated on three occasions in the last four years.

In a letter addressed to the Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, the MFA took up the issue after Jeje conveyed his “shock and dismay” on being ignored.

The MFA approached the Sports Minister for “Inquiry regarding disregard of Jeje Lalpekhlua for the Arjuna Award”. The letter, signed by the MFA secretary Lalnghinglova Hmar, sought clarity on the detailed criteria for finalising the Arjuna awardees.

Detailed criteria

“While the MFA acknowledges and applauds the Indian footballer awardees; it insists upon the disclosure of the detailed criteria for the Arjuna Award, as well as the explanation to the question ‘Why has Jeje Lalpekhlua been overlooked after three separate nominations’?”

The MFA letter argued that Arjuna Awards committee went for the “lesser capped” players on all the three occasions (in 2017, 2019 and 2020) Jeje was nominated by All India Football Federation.

“Jeje has earned 56 caps for India, scoring 23 goals, second only to Sunil Chhetri in the national scoring charts among active players. He is currently ranked sixth on the all time scorers list. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (2019) and Sandesh Jhingan (2020), who both have earned worthy acclamation through their storied careers, have earned 38 and 36 caps respectively,” said MFA in its letter. If selected, Jeje would have been the first footballer from Mizoram to be receiving the award.

Shocked

“I am very happy for my National team colleagues Gurpreet and Sandesh for receiving the Arjuna Award but am shocked at the same time for being disregarded despite having better credentials on each occasion,” Jeje said.

“If you look at my records, there is no one near me among the nominated candidates. I am sad for the rejection but I will take that as a motivation to do even better when I return to the field now,” Jeje, who was named the AIFF player of the year in 2016, said.