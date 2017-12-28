Jeje, Karanjit ensure CFC’s victory

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) continued its reign at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) standings as it downed host Jamshedpur FC by a first-half penalty here at the J.R.D. Tata Sports Complex on Thursday.

Two penalties towards the end of the first half determined the outcome of the action. The visitor scored it while the host’s attempt from the spot was saved.

Jeje Lalpekhlua found the net from the spot to find the lead for CFC as his goalkeeping colleague Karanjit Singh saved the second penalty of the match, coming five minutes later for JFC, to secure the full quota of points. Chennaiyin tallied 16 points from eight games to consolidate its position at the top.

Jamshedpur was able to break out of its overtly cautious approach maintained so long in the tournament, taking the attack route right after the start.

It could have gone ahead in the second minute when Mehtab Hossain, returning to the side after a brief injury lay-off, set up a fine cross for Kervens Belfort inside the CFC box. The latter took an attempt but Karanjit, showing right anticipation, blocked it. Four minutes later, Jamshedpur’s Jerry Mawihmingthanga found his flick from close sailing over.

As the host continued to maintain the upsurge, defender Jerry Lalrinzuala came to the visitor’s rescue in the 15th minute when he blocked Souvik Chakraborty’s attempt with a fine interception near the goal.

CFC made its first notable move in the 19th minute, seeing Francisco Fernandes cutting his way into the JFC box. With the opposition defender Tiri shadowing him, Fernandes took a tumble but referee Ranjit Bakshi did seem interested in CFC’s penalty claim.

The penalty did come CFC’s way in the 40th minute when Mehtab handled the ball inside his own box with Fernandes again trying to push for a break inside the Jamshedpur box.

Jeje, who had been largely submissive in the match, came up to score from the spot. The host earned a relatively ‘soft’ penalty in the last minute of the first half when Bikash Jairu went down inside with a slight challenge from CFC centre-back Sereno Henrique. Karanjit, the former National goalkeeper, showed he still was high on his instincts as he dived right to block Belfort’s shot from the spot.

This literally decided the fortune of the match as Chennaiyin bottled up the host, pushing extra men in defence after the break. Jamshedpur tried to spruce up his offensive, introducing attack-oriented South African Sameehg Doutie and Nigerian Azuka Izu in the 68th minute but the move failed to pay off as against a resolute Chennaiyin defence.

The result:

Jamshedpur FC 0 lost to Chennaiyin FC 1 (Jeje Lalpekhlua 41-pen).