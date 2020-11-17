Football

Javier Mascherano announces retirement

AP Buenos Aires 17 November 2020 04:42 IST
Updated: 17 November 2020 00:07 IST

Former Barcelona and Argentina great Javier Mascherano announced his retirement from football on Sunday, drawing curtains on his illustrious career spanning 17 years.

The 36-year-old centre back, who started his professional career with domestic giant River Plate in 2003, also played Brazil’s Corinthians, England’s Liverpool, and Spain’s FC Barcelona among other teams.

