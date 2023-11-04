HamberMenu
Javier "Chicharito" Hernández won't be back with LA Galaxy next season

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández won’t return to the Los Angeles Galaxy next year

November 04, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - LOS ANGELES

AP
LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernández (14) and Los Angeles FC defender Jesus David Murillo (3) chase the ball during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles.

LA Galaxy forward Javier Hernández (14) and Los Angeles FC defender Jesus David Murillo (3) chase the ball during the second half of an MLS playoff soccer match Oct. 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. | Photo Credit: AP

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández won’t return to the Los Angeles Galaxy next year.

The forward's contract has ended, and the MLS team said Friday it was letting him go. As a result, the Galaxy have opened up a designated roster spot for 2024.

Hernández had 39 goals and six assists while starting 71 of 82 career games from 2020 to 2023 for the Galaxy. He ranks seventh in club history with 38 goals in 74 career regular-season appearances.

Hernández last played for the Galaxy in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal against Real Salt Lake on June 7. He suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

The two-time MLS All-Star was the club's Golden Boot winner in 2021 and 2022 and was its humanitarian of the year last season.

Last season, Hernández led the club and was tied for fourth in MLS with 18 goals scored while starting 20 of 32 regular-season games.

"We are grateful to Javier for his dedication and contributions to the LA Galaxy,” coach Greg Vanney said in a statement. “In four seasons with the Galaxy, Javier was a passionate leader for our club on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

